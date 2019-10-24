As early as July, we’ve been hearing about the Honor 9X that would debut in China with 7nm Kirin 810 processor. It was said to arrive with the Honor 9X Pro with edge-to-edge screens. The two were actually announced in the same month in its native country with the mentioned 7nm Kirin 810 and an impressive 48MP main camera. Today, the phone has been announced to go global soon in key markets starting with Russia. Huawei’s mobile sub-brand is offering the X-series with an impressive 48MP triple camera.

The new HONOR 9X phone comes equipped with a large 6.59-inch HONOR FullView Display (IPS-LCD touchscreen), 4000mAh all-day battery, 91% screen-to-body ratio, Dual 3D Curved Panel, 8.8mm thick frame, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C connector, 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a pop-up selfie camera. The mid-range phone is listed with a RUB₽18,990 which is about $298 in the US. Pre-order starts on October 25 in Russia.

When it comes to imaging, the Honor 9X takes pride in its 48MP Triple Camera with f/1.8 aperture and ½-inch sensor + 8MP 120° Super Wide Angle Camera + 2MP Depth Assist Camera with F/2.4 aperture, AI power, AIS Super Night Mode, AI Video Stabilization, 4-in-1 Light Fusion, and Bokeh effect. The phone is powered by a 12nm Kirin 710F processor.

The Honor 9X also makes an impression with its design. The back cover shows geometric diamond-cut tiles that reflect light, resulting in a Dynamic X Design. Choose from either the Midnight Black or Sapphire Blue version.

Other special features include the standard Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, USB 2.0, GPS, and 4G LTE. For an improved gaming experience, there’s GPU Turbo 3.0 that offers near full-frame experience. For improved connectivity, there is the AI Signal Enhancer that makes use of real-time AI algorithm. This instantly regains 4G signal in areas where the connection is poor.