Huawei’s Honor sub-brand is set to introduce new Honor phones. The top Chinese OEM is still unfazed when it comes to the mobile industry even though it’s facing a lot of challenges in the United States. After the Honor 20 series, here are two new Honor phones–the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro. The two are follow-up models to the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. There is no official announcement yet but we’ve got information about the new Honor devices.

The Honor 9X mid-rangers will launch first in China. There is no exact date provided but it will happen very soon. The duo was also spotted on AnTuTu which means the devices are about to be unveiled.

Looking at the design, we can see what appears to be a glass back. Both phones have a bezel-less display and multiple cameras. The Pro will have a triple rear camera system while the Honor 9X will include a dual rear camera.

The Honor 9X (HLK-AL00) and Honor 9X Pro (HLK-TL00) will be equipped with a pop-up selfie shooter. When it comes to color options, the Honor 9X will be out in Black (almost Grayish). The Honor 9X Pro will be available in Purple gradient finish with an X design at the back.

Honor’s next-gen phone offerings will come with a maximum of 8GB RAM, max of 256GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, and a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor. There will be a 6.59-inch screen with Full HD+ pixel resolution on the Pro variant. Obviously, the 9X will have a smaller display but with the same resolution.

When it comes to imaging, the 9X Pro will have a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera system. The Honor 9X will only have 48MP and 2MP dual-camera setup. One Honor 9X phone will run on a 3900mAh battery. The phones will run on EMUI 9.1 already based on Android 9 Pie.