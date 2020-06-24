The Huawei sub-brand Honor is introducing a new phone. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 and topped by Magic UI 3.1. It already comes with a pre-installed App Gallery. The device was introduced in the market this week together with the HONOR MagicBook 14 and the HONOR CHOICE True Wireless Earbuds. More good news, the Honor team also introduced a special bundle that includes a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. There’s also the VIP Day promotion that can be availed exclusively from hihonor.com.

The HONOR 9A boasts a large 5000mAh battery. It can last the whole day or up to 37 hours of radio playback, 35 hours of video-watching, and up to 33 hours max of 4G calls. The long battery life is offered on a single charge.

The phone comes with a sleek and slim design. The bezel is very thin at only 9.04mm. You will wonder how the OEM was able to keep things thin.

In the camera department, the triple rear camera setup will make an impression. It consists of a 13MP primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie snapper is 8 megapixels.

Other specs and features of the Honor 9A phone are as follows: a 6.30-inch Fullview Display, dew-drop notch, 3GB RAM, and 64GB onboard storage. A microSD card slot allows memory expansion up to 512GB only but that should be good enough.

In Europe, the HONOR 9A will be sold by Amazon, Hihonor, and other retailers. You can pre-order for the HONOR 9A beginning July 1. Price is set at €149.90 which is about $170.

The Honor team has also introduced a VIP membership program. It’s ready for Honorfans living in Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Italy.). If you’re part of a program, you can receive discounts from hihonor.com if you need to purchase new phones, wearables, or laptops. If you register from June 18 to July 1, you can become HONOR VIP members and be able to enjoy a lot of benefits like additional discounts, free 1-month Huawei Music membership, free shipping coupon, and priority access to product testing and fans event. You can also take advantage of a 15GB 1-year Huawei Cloud membership plus three film vouchers at Huawei Video for all HONOR smartphone users.