A couple of weeks ago, the Honor 8X reached TENAA. It was an indication that the new phone from Huawei’s sub-brand was almost ready. Today, we’ve got more information about the Honor 7X successor. The phone appears to be bigger and is expected to be more powerful than ever despite being a mid-ranger. This one is already listed on a Chinese retailer’s website so we know it’s the real thing. JD.com is a popular online store that sells the latest and top phones in the market today.

The Honor 8X Max sports a large 7.12-inch screen with a waterdrop notch. The selfie camera is situated within the notch. On the top bezel is the earpiece that also works as Dolby Atmos-ehnanced sound speakers.

Expect to see the 90% screen-to-body ratio which is very impressive for a phablet. Huawei added 18W quick charging instead of Super Charge tech. It’s still good enough as it is able to offer 40 minutes of audio calls within ten minutes of charging.

Huawei’s Honor 8X Max will also feature some 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 3.5mm audio jack, a micro-USB port which we can consider as old school already. The phone is listed with a CNY 9998 price tag which converts to about $1,463. That’s one premium you don’t want to part with if you’re buying a new Android device.

Color options of the Honor 8X Max include Black, Blue, and Red. Variations in pricing and memory will be announced soon.