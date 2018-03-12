Just last weekend, the Honor 7C was teased in a video ad ahead of the official launch. Now the phone is official in China with an affordable price tag that reads CNY 899 which is only around $142. This is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant while the souped-up version costs CNY 1,299 or around $205. The Honor 7C is Huawei’s latest offering. It comes equipped with a 5.99-inch screen with 1440 x 720-pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio, 3GB or 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 450 processor, dual-SIM support, microSD card slot, 13MP and 2MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie camera, plus Android 8.0 Oreo topped by EMUI 8.0 UI.

The Android phone offers impressive imaging tech with the front and back cameras delivering portrait mode. There is a fingerprint scanner for added security plus Face Unlock. There are no any other special sensors available, just the camera.

The Honor 7C by Huawei is available in the following color options: Blue, Gold, Red, and Black. In China, the phone will be ready for sale starting tomorrow, 13th of March. The Huawei Android phone was clearly the one sighted on TENAA earlier as another Honor 7 variant. It looks like these things are being confirmed left and right.

