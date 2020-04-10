Just ahead of its official launch date of April 15, the Honor 30 Pro is shown off in supposedly official renders. The renders are worth backing for authenticity since they have been shared on Weibo by Honor’s President Zhao Ming. The images, which only reveal the rear of the phone, confirm presence of a vertical quad-camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX700 primary shooter with an impressive 1/1.28″ sensor, a periscope camera and a pair of other modules that are yet to be confirmed but would presumably be the ultra-wide angle and the depth sensors.

These images do not reveal the front of this very stylish purplish-silver colored handset, yet they present a very clear view of the Honor 30 Pro’s back. Honor 30 flagship family is slated to debut in China on April 15, as previously revealed by the company. The handset was earlier seen when the company’s brand ambassador, Chinese star Li Xian had posed with it in a promo poster. Except for the phone’s color, Li had given nothing away – he was posed concealing almost everything on the back.

The first member of the flagships, Honor 30S is already unveiled with a Kirin 820 5G chipset. Seen as the lowest in the hierarchy, the 30S is believed to be accompanied by Honor 30 and 30 Pro, which would be powered by Kirin 990 5G chipsets. In addition to the powerful processor and potent camera setup, the Honor 30 Pro is expected to show up in a 6.57-inch OLED FHD+ display and draw power from a 3,900 mAh battery. It will come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with up to 256GB internal storage.

Other known specification of the Honor 30 Pro point at a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 90Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, and support for fast charging. It will run Android 10 out of the box. We expect Honor to reveal more information in the following days, leading to the launch on April 15 in China. As and when more information comes in, we will have it updated here, stay tuned.