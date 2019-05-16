Honor 20 Pro promo images appeared before its official launch earlier this month. We’re still waiting for an official announcement but here are sample photos captured by the new Honor phone. The images show off the super night mode of the device which is meant for night or low light photography. The images are real and they give us an idea what the 48MP AI F/1.4 camera can do. The sensor is said to be the best in the industry right now but we have to see more samples.

The large 48MP sensor is available on the Honor 20 Pro. Other phones already have it but Honor says it uses the best f/1.4 aperture in the market today. This means it can capture high quality low light photos.

Honor shows off the upcoming AIS Super night mode and an ultra wide-angle lens. The 48MP AI Ultra Clarity mode will also be a common fixture as with the Honor View 20. There’s also the AI photometric system that we know little about it.

Some of the information we know include a quad camera system which includes an ultra wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture, and 17mm focal length. The phone’s selling point will be the Super Night Mode as it will be great for low-light scenes–better than the 40MP f/1.6 camera of the Huawei P30 Pro.

The AI Super Night Mode is already powerful but there’s also the AI-powered AIS stabilization feature helping to achieve the premium quality night images. As for the telephoto and wide-angle shots, we have yet to see more sample images.

Check out the photos below:

Honor may be just Huawei’s sub-brand but it definitely sells a lot of phones. It’s the more affordable product line of the top Chinese OEM that helps in keeping the sales high. Now we’re looking forward to the phone hitting DxOMark.