Huawei’s sub-brand is as prolific as its mother company. We noted earlier the Honor 20 variants are arriving with other variants. The Honor 20 Lite is here and it’s slightly different from the Honor 20i. The images that appeared on Weibo a few weeks ago actually turn out to be true. There is no surprise here, really, because these Huawei and Honor phones look alike in many ways. The latest phone now makes an impression with triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Honor group wants you to ‘Triple your style’ with the new cameras. A total of four cameras (3 + 1) are available so we’re excited to try it out. It’s a Lite variant but the multiple lenses show Huawei’s generosity.

Honor 20 Lite can now be purchased in India with a price tag that reads RM 949.00 ($229). A GiftBox is offered free but limited stock only. Choose from either the Phantom Blue or Phantom Red Honor 20 Lite.

The phone comes equipped with a 6.21-inch high-definition borderless display, 32MP beauty selfie camera, AI triple lens rear camera system, ultra wide-angle photography, AI Scene camera, 4GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, Kirin 710 processor, GPU Turbo 2.0, 6.21-inch high-definition borderless display, super night shot, and TÜV Rheinland Certified Eye-care. The display’s 90% screen-to-body is also impressive as it allows an immersive game and viewing experience.

The triple-lens rear camera includes 24MP AI primary shooter with F/1.8 wide-aperture lens and a Quadra CFA sensor. The phone offers AI multi-scene recognition of 22 categories of objects and 500+ scenarios.

The Honor 20 Lite includes a dewdrop notch that houses the 32MP selfie camera. There is no hidden pop-up front-facing camera. Honor decided on an older design to keep the price affordable.

Honor 20 Lite also includes an eye comfort mode to reduce blue light radiation. Eye strain is common but the new Honor phone can protect your eyes.