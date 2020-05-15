Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were basically designed for the cars, but that’s not really how Honda sees it. You’d be familiar that Honda first introduced Apple CarPlay to 2017 Gold Wing, making it the first motorcycle with CarPlay integration. But ever since, Android users had been waiting for some sort of an update in their favor. Turns out, their wish is granted as Honda is exploring the integration of Android Auto in its Gold Wing 2018 or later models, which could bear fruit by mid-June.

What makes the news even more interesting is that this will be an integration done at no extra cost, only catch – user should have a handset running Android 5.0 or higher and should wear a Bluetooth headset. If you are just beginning to assume all that this update shall bring to your cruise routine – it will let you enjoy multimedia apps, messaging apps, calls, and even access Google Maps right on the Gold Wing’s dash while the phone is tucked away securely in the pocket.

Honda say, the method to update software will be available in mid-June, so there is not much to say as of now about how the automaker is planning to implement the integration. Android Auto, however, will be a cool way for motorcyclists to use a phone while cruising through the city with easy voice commands to the Google Assistant. It will minimize distraction so you can stay focused on the road, yet remain entertained like that bloke in his fancy car.

Honda is planning Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for more motorcycle models in the future to bring comfort and convenience to more customers worldwide. For now, owners of 2018 Gold Wing or newer models will be able to access their favorite YouTube music, messaging apps and do a lot more while riding safely.