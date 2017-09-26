If you have an interest in interior design and an affinity for match 3 games, then the perfect game has come along for you. Homescapes is a new game for Android devices where you will be able to renovate and restore the family mansion and unlock chapters in the family history as well, all by matching colors and objects in this fun and uncomplicated game to while away your time. You will also be able to practice your decorating skills as you play the game on your smartphone or tablet.

The game’s main goal is to help Austin the butler bring back the warmth and comfort to his family home by going on a whole redecorating adventure. You get to swap and match pieces of furniture while doing the whole match 3 gameplay that is the basic building block of the game. You will also get the usual boosters and combinations that you can find in this kind of game to help you along as you renovate and redecorate the various rooms in the mansion.

As you mix and match, you also get to interact with various characters, mostly family members and friends with the game promising “fantastic characters”. Alongside the whole mansion renovation, there is also an underlying story and mystery about the family which you get to slowly discover and reveal in this game. You can also invite your Facebook friends to help you redecorate the mansion.

You can download Homescapes from the Google Play Store for free. There are ads and in-app purchases available but not really necessary.