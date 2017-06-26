Holograms have come a long way since the late rap superstar Tupac made an “appearance” five years ago at Coachella. And since augmented reality has also been on people’s radars the past few years, the marriage of the two technologies isn’t at all surprising. An app from Holographic capture startup 8i called Holo – Holograms for Videos in Augmented Reality (that’s a mouthful so let’s just call it Holo) brings, obviously, holograms to your videos so you can experiment and have fun with this technology.

Basically, Holo is a camera app that lets you take photos and videos (videos are more fun though) and add holograms into the mix to make your video more fun, interesting, or at times, creepier. You have a lot of holograms to choose from, including celebrities, athletes, musicians, even original characters and animals. There are also several movie characters here, including Spiderman, who, as we all know is coming to theaters next week in the one millionth remake of his movie origin story.

There are also several adjustment options for the holograms, like resizing it, moving it around the video or picture, rotating it to make it funnier or something. You can do all of these even while recording your video. Of course you will be able to save what you’re recording on your phone or immediately share them through the usual social media channels.

Who says you need millions to play around with holograms? You can download Holo from the Google Play Store for free. All of the holograms are free as there are no in-app purchases available.