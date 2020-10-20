HMD Global has something new in store for Nokia fans. After the release of the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, and Nokia 8.3 5G, here is a new Android smartphone: the Nokia 2 V Tella. Well, it’s already the second-generation model. This Verizon-exclusive phone was first introduced in February last year. This year’s model is now known as the Tella. Nokia said it’s available at a price that gives you something to smile about. The low-cost smartphone boasts a two-day battery life and decent imaging features plus best-in-class entertainment as described.

Verizon is offering the Nokia 2 V Tella for only $168. It comes equipped with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen. The 3000mAh battery can last up to two days on normal use. It’s made possible by the AI-assisted Adaptive Battery. What it does is optimize battery for frequently used apps.

When it comes to the camera department, the dual rear camera system is composed of an 8MP sensor plus 2MP depth sensor. The main shooter is powered by AI and offers autofocus. The cameras can take photos even in low-light situations.

The Portrait mode offers blurred backgrounds plus different bokeh styles. For more artistic results, you can choose from these shapes: Classic, Heart, Star, Butterfly, Water Drop, and Flake.

The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box. It features Focus Mode, Dark Theme, Family links, more intuitive navigation, and better privacy.

The Nokia 2 V Tella also runs on 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The device is available in Blue. You can get the phone from Walmart.com as low as $89. Verizon will carry the smartphone just before the month of October ends.