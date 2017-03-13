A few days ago, we mentioned that the Nokia flagship phone may run Snapdragon 835 sans the Carl Zeiss lens. It’s not the Nokia 3, Nokia 6, or Nokia 5 yet but another model which could be the Nokia 9 or the Nokia 9. These are only speculations but the guys at Nokia Power User (NPU) were quick to contact HMD Global to confirm and ask some questions. We’re curious to know the answers because such information will help us determine if Nokia really has potential to get back in the mobile game.

When asked about using Carl-Zeiss on on Nokia smartphones, HMD said that the lens is meant for the Nokia phones we’ve already seen including the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. As for the future flagship devices, the company is looking at it as an open option.

The latest Nokia phones comes with VoLTE support but we’re not sure if it will be available for other operators like India’s Reliance Jio.

In case you didn’t know, the popular Snake game is pre-installed on the new version of the Nokia 3310. The Gameloft-developed game excited a lot of Nokia fans who have been asking if it will also come to other Nokia phones. Unfortunately, HMD said it won’t be available but the Snake Xenzia will be on the Nokia 150.

