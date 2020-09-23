HMD Global has just announced three new phones namely the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 3.4, and the Nokia 2.4. The first one is a 5G phone ready for global release. The two will also be available in key markets with very affordable prices and decent specs. Alongside the three new Android phones are new accessories plus the HMD Connect Pro that will be aimed at enterprises and enterprise resellers. The new mobile accessories include clear cases for the new phones, a Nokia Entertainment Flip Cover, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, and the Nokia Power Earbuds.

Like any important gadget, whether an affordable or an expensive model, the Nokia 2.5, Nokia 3.4, and the Nokia 8.3 5G, need a protective phone case. HMD Global-Nokia is offering a Clear Case for each specific model.

The Nokia Clear Case for Nokia 8.3 5G is only 9.9 EUR ($12). It’s now available in some retail stores. The Nokia Clear Case for the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 will also be 9.9 EUR when released next month. The Nokia Clear Case is a low-key case but offers extra comfort, grip, and protection.

The Nokia Entertainment Flip Cover allows compact protection. If you want to watch a video or movie, you can use it as a free-standing media display. Available in Grey or Blue with a 24.9 EUR price tag ($29).

The Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite offer lightweight comfort. They are wireless earbuds that can last for longer hours–up to 150 hours on a full charge. They come with compact charging cases for charging and storage. The Lite variant only offers up to 35 hours of music playback. For the Nokia Power Earbuds, choose from these colors available: Charcoal Black, Light Grey, White, Polar Night, and Mint.

A Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker was also introduced. The portable speaker can last up to four hours. It comes with an integrated microphone so you can make and take calls. A pair of these wireless speakers can be used to produce premium-quality stereo audio output via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

HMD Global also introduced HMD Connect Pro. It will be available for enterprises and enterprise resellers beginning next month in Australia, France, Finland, Italy, Indonesia, Netherlands, the US, and the UK. It is said to be the broadest Android Enterprise Recommended range in the world.

It offers top-notch security for your Android phones and other IoT devices. It is where you can manage all devices, connections, and costs. Simply put, HMD Enterprise Pro is a central management console for everything connected to your system. With comprehensive multi-layer security and regular updates, hackers can never get in.