Before buying high-ticket items like ULED TV sets, you would want to make sure that you’ll be getting your money’s worth. It’s rare though that a brand would actually let you test out their product and then return your money if you’re not satisfied. Hisense is offering that to customers who will be buying select new products with their 100 Day “No Regrets” Guarantee program. Provided that you meet certain criteria, you can return the item after 100 days if it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Hisense is offering this money-back guarantee after 100 days for new purchases of its L9G Laser TV or a ULED TV if you purchase it between September 10 and October 31 from any of the participating retailers. You will have to register the TV within 14 days of buying it or having it delivered and you will have to have paid for the full price upfront. This means it won’t quality if you’ve purchased it at installment plans. If you meet all of these requirements, you can submit a request to return the TV and get a full refund if you’re not happy with its performance.

You have to do it within 100 days and of course, it needs to still be in good, undamaged condition. If your request is approved, they can even provide for the related shipping materials in case you didn’t keep the box and all its stuffings within the 100 days, although the website says you have to return all the accessories and the original packaging. Once they receive the TV, they will inspect it and send an approval email and payment will be refunded either through Visa prepaid cards or through your Paypal account.

This is a rare opportunity for consumers to test drive their Hisense TVs as long-duration guarantees like this are not common for television manufacturers. Of course there’s always the risk for Hisense that some consumers will just use the TV within that 100 day period and then return it afterwards but the fact that they are required to pay for it upfront is already an investment for the customer.

The request for refund will be submitted through the No Regrets promotional website which also has all the details you need. Tracking your refund request is also pretty easy through site. Well, at least on paper.