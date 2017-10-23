What is the difference between the words “ok” and “hey”? Apparently, a lot, at least in the way Google programmed its Google Assistant. For some reason, “Hey Google” did not work for smartphones as a way to launch its digital assistant, even though it actually works when you do it for Google Home. But it looks like the tech giant is now fixing this oversight as some users are now seeing both “Ok Google” and “Hey Google” work for their Android smartphones.

The folks over at XDA uncovered a few days ago that this new (old) hotword will finally be coming to Android smartphones that are already running Google Assistant. But it was just an APK teardown so we weren’t really sure when this will happen. So some people were pleasantly surprised that when they said “Hey Google” to their devices, it would launch and respond. But it may just be either a beta test or an initial rollout as there hasn’t been any announcement and it cannot be triggered.

While you would think that all Google software and hardware would actually be connected at launch, we’ve seen that there is no complete synergy yet with all of their products. For example, the ability to control Chromecast devices through Google Assistant just started rolling out last week. We’re not really sure why they are unable to immediately connect the whole eco-system, but it is sometimes frustrating for users.

Well, at least, “Hey Google” will soon be part of your regular vocabulary if you prefer that over just saying “Ok Google”. There is no way to find out which devices will have it first, so just wait patiently for it and be content with the other hotword.

VIA: Android Police