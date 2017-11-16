We all know Samsung would be discontinuing the Knox service. We’re encouraged to use the Secure Folder instead. Its end is coming soon as Samsung just sent out another e-mail reminder that support for the My Knox service will end exactly on December 19, 2017. It won’t even reach Christmas day or the New Year so we suggest you prepare for this big change if you still haven’t. You will no longer see the app on the Play Store after the said date.

If you still want to use it, you can continue to do so but don’t expect any support from Samsung if you encounter any problem. Don’t uninstall the My Knox either because if you do and decide to use it again, there’s no way you can get it from the Play Store ever again.

My Knox won’t be totally gone though. You can still log in to the My Knox portal. Feel free to manage your mobile device remotely. Some functions you can do include unlocking My Knox or resetting once password to My Knox among others.

Samsung highly recommends switching to Secure Folder which you can get from Galaxy Apps or the Google Play Store. This is preferred especially if your Galaxy smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The newest devices from the South Korean tech giant like the Galaxy Note 8 already have this pre-installed.

Set up your Secure Folder but make sure you back up the My Knox data. Head on to: My Knox Settings> Backup and restore > Back up My Knox data. Of course, you need your Samsung account for the My Knox and Secure Folder to work.

