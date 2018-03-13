Back when the mobile phone era was starting, we remember those transparent covers for our precious cellular phone. Today, we can easily do so with our current smartphones by buying protective covers. This isn’t the first time you will see a premium flagship smartphone being “skinned” but we find this one very interesting. The Samsung Galaxy S9 has just received its new Clear Smartphone Mod. If you want to do it yourself, feel free to research about a proper teardown.

A Samsung Galaxy S9 phone with a clear back panel is possible. The plastic can be removed to achieve that transparent style. It’s not easy though but possible. The back is made of glass so there is a big possibility it will easily break. But then again, this part is still durable. Make sure you know or understand what’s being done here.

Zach Nelson was able to tear down the Android phone and peel off the paint by applying heat first to open the phone. Make sure you have a prying tool and some hair dryer to help pry open the device.

All you need to do is get the back panel removed so you can peel off the laminate. Just be careful. But to be honest, we don’t suggest you do this if you’re not an expert.

So geeks, don’t do this at home. Leave it to the expert.

SOURCE: JerryRigEverthing