Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 8 is keeping the flame of the Note series alive. No, it doesn’t mean there’s overheating or battery explosion but the new Note is the South Korean tech giant’s chance to get back in the mobile game. One of its best features is the Live Message that offers a great note-taking experience. It’s not exactly new but Samsung made it more fun and interesting. It’s supposed to be exclusive to the Note 8 but as you all know, anyone can hack or root a system.

These Live Messages and Live Drawings can work on the Samsung Galaxy S8 even without any rooting. According to one XDA developer who shared instructions on how to enable the new features, Live Messages and Live Drawings may also work on other Samsung phones that run Android 7.0 Nougat.

Here are steps on how to make it work:

1. Download .zip file from the link below.

2. Extract said file.

3. Toggle secure startup setting on your phone (turn it off if on, turn it on if off).

3. Restart your smartphone.

4. Install the three available APKs.

5. Go to any text box and then change phone’s keyboard to ‘Samsung Keyboard Neural Beta’.

6. Set it up.

7. Hold down the button you normally use to access Emojis or settings.

8. Select Live Drawings.

9. Draw, draw, and draw.

Download Live Messages from HERE, HERE, and HERE

VIA: XDA Developers