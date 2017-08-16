HERE WeGo is getting another round of update. Transit coverage is continuously expanding as the team behind it has been working on improvements and adding more coverage not only in the United States but also in Asia and Europe. Real-time transit updates and information are already available in areas such as Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Madison, Wisconsin; and Edmonton in Canada. It’s also available for the Metra local train in Chicago.

The team behind the app added more coverage in the country for areas like Fairbanks, Alaska; Greensboro, North Carolina; Panama City, Florida; and Tucson, Arizona.

For the Canadians, you can also now take advantage of more VIA rail information. Meanwhile, those in Chile can take advantage of info for Talca, Rancagua, Antofagasta, La Serena, Coquimbo, Valdivia, Arica, and Temuco.

Further in Europe, those in the following cities in Germany will see more transit updates:

Greater Frankfurt, Bremen; Lower Saxony; Hannover, Braunschweig; and Oldenburg. More updates were made ready for other European cities like Ibiza, Spain; Cuneo, Italy; Abbeville and Bagnoles in France; Pila and Gorzów Wielkopolski in Poland; plus National Rail in Turkey. Other countries getting HERE WeGo transit information also include Chiang Mai and Bangkok in Thailand, China, Hong Kong to China, and Australia (Alice Springs).

SOURCE: HERE