Some Kodi add-ons will be closed soon. No thanks to the news that Dish Network is filing a lawsuit against TVAddons.ag. This resulted to some Kodi 3rd party add-ons shutting down. Some are closing down for good but there may be few that will still be available. In the coming weeks, we can expect more to close so don’t be surprise if your Kodi won’t work.

Some of the Kodi add-ons that have shut down include TVAddons.ag, Phoenix (the biggest so far), 1Channel, DOJO Streams, F.t.f.a, Bamf, and Deliverance. More are shutting down soon. Other add-ons closing include the following: Velocity, SRTVHUB, Cerburus, Reaper, One128, ZEN, Ccloud, and Salts.

Add-ons that are currently having problems are as follows: Yes Movies, SkyNet, Sports Devil, UK Turk’s Playlists, and Exodus. You may see the “Could not connect to repository” prompt when trying to connect so don’t be surprised when you do.

Add-ons still working include the following: Specto Fork, Supremacy, Flixnet, Wolf Pack, Openload Movies, and Genesis Reborn. Noobs and Nerds Repository are also still available in case you are wondering. It is back with a new URL plus an upgraded version of the BoB addon and Elysium (formerly Zen add-on).

