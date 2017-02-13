If you’ve been wondering what are those two creatures featured on the Google page but have not had the time to click on it, well you’re actually standing in the way of an epic long-distance love story between two pangolins. Okay, you probably googled what a pangolin is just now, but they’re the stars of the Valentine’s Day Google Doodle for this year. Instead of the usual cupid or cute puppies, cats, or birds, Google decided to focus on what is apparently the most poached and trafficked animal in the world.

But still in keeping with the love theme, they made it into a game where you help these two lovestruck pangolins, who are in a long-distance letter-writing affair, have their first date on Valentine’s Day itself. But to make sure that they do fall in love in person, you have to help one of the pangolins go around the world and learn from different countries what makes the perfect date. The first stop is in Ghana where you learn how to make chocolate cake since pangolins are apparently easily lured by good food (aren’t we all?)

Then you move on to India where it’s all about music. It will learn how to make a lovely melody to serenade its partner. You’re still on a musical quest when you reach China, but this time, it’s all about dancing through collecting colorful fans. The last stop is in the Philippines where you will learn how to create the perfect bouquet to thrill the other half of this pangolin love team.

The games are pretty easy to learn and master and you can share your scores on your social media, if they’re not too embarrassing. You can play them on desktop or mobile, but better hurry as Valentine’s Day is almost upon us.

SOURCE: Google