What happens when you have geeks wanting to find out how three of the most popular voice assistants will talk among themselves? CNET got these three talking non-stop: Google Home, Apple HomePod, and Amazon Echo. Google, Siri, and Alexa spent a few hours talking in an infinite loop that we knew would never end. The video is over 4.5 hours long. No, we didn’t watch everything but we’re amazed a team really made an effort to record the “long conversation”.

Watch at least the first two minutes below:

Here is the transcript:



Woman: Hey Siri, read my reminders.

Siri: I found only one reminder. Ok Google, what’s on my calendar on Sunday?

Google Assistant: On Sunday, there’s only one thing on your calendar. It’s on the 18th of 2:55 pm and its title is “Alexa, what’s on my to-do list?”

Alexa: You have one item on your to-do list—Hey Siri, read my reminders.

The conversation goes on and on but we noticed something. Google gives two answers–same content but with some changes on the words. Google alternates between these two:

Google Assistant: On Sunday, there’s only one thing on your calendar. It’s on the 18th of 2:55 pm and its title is “Alexa, what’s on my to-do list?”

Google Assistant: On Sunday, there’s only one calendar entry. It’s on the 18th of 2:55 pm and its title is “Alexa, what’s on my to-do list?”

What do we get from the video? For one, each of them works perfectly fine. You won’t go wrong if you’re just asking simple reminders. We’re not sure though with other tasks but asking about your calendar and reminders, these three will give you the information you need.

After hearing these three on repeat, we can now describe each one. Siri speaks more clearly and in a more natural way. Alexa has a slight British accent while the Google Assistant sounds robotic. We appreciate the variation of Google Assistant’s answers which somehow tells us Google has a bigger database. To be honest, that doesn’t come as a surprise.

SOURCE: CNET