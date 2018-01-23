Potterheads can’t wait for the day when the long-awaited game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery finally officially launches and they can all start on their virtual wizarding career. Some lucky fans, however, will be way ahead of everyone else as some territories already have the game available, although it’s still labeled as unreleased and may not yet be that stable. Still, if you’re addicted to the whole wizarding world that J.K. Rowling created, then you would still want to download and play the game.

The release of the first official trailer of the game last week was met with mixed reactions. Those who were looking for new content from the Harry Potter world were, of course, excited as they can create their own characters and go through the whole Hogwarts experience just like what the boy wizard did. Even though it was set before Harry’s, Hermione’s, and Ron’s time, fans will find the experience familiar and similar and will get to interact with other characters like Tonks and Bill Weasley.

However, a few were also disappointed that based on the trailer, it looks like another point-and-click adventure game with a few RPG elements thrown in. It’s still too early to tell though if it’s not as exciting as the trail seems to be, and if you’re looking for more official Harry Potter content, then you’ll be satisfied with this one for now.

You can see if the Hogwarts Mystery game is available in your country now by going to its Google Play page. Or you can just wait until it is officially released soon. Or you can also wait for the augmented reality game Harry Potter Wizards Unite that should be coming out soon this year.

VIA: Pocket Gamer