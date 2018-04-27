It’s not the Harry Potter mobile game that we’ve been desperately waiting for (Wizards Unite, where art thou???) but for those who are missing Hogwarts, it’s something to fill in your time. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is finally available for almost everyone who wants to be a virtual wizard in J.K Rowling’s world after having its soft launch a few months ago. It’s just a simple point-and-click RPG but if you’re excited to revisit the whole world and learn how to cast spells (well digitally) then this will probably at the top of your games-to-play list.

The mechanics of the game are pretty simple. You’ve received your acceptance letter to Hogwarts and now you will have to learn all the things you need to know to become a great wizard while also finding your way around the game’s story. But you won’t run into Harry, Hermione, Ron, and their gang since the story picks up decades before they were even born. You get to choose your character of course and then interact with new ones and some old, familiar faces like Professors Dumbledore McGonagall, and Snape. Later on you will meet Bill Weasley and Nymphodora Tonks but you’ll have to keep playing to unlock these characters.

Aside from learning and casting spells, you will attend classes (that are hopefully exciting), investigate ongoing mysteries at Hogwarts, go on quests with friends, and bond with your house to win the House Cup. There are no augmented reality stuff here yet since that’s going to be the job of Wizards Unite (where are you???) so you’ll have to be content with just pointing, clicking, and swiping in this game.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now available for free from the Google Play Store. However, there are in-app purchases, and some of them actually affect how you play the game, so be prepared.