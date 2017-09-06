It’s been a few months since Samsung acquired audio and car electronics maker Harman, but we haven’t seen anything specific that they’re working on together since March. But now it looks like the wheels are slowly turning as a closed door meeting happened between the two CEOs at the IFA 2017 in Berlin. Harman CEO Dinesh Paliwal shared that one of the things they discussed is the planned AI speaker and he claims that this will be a better platform than that of the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

The meeting with Samsung CEO and President Yoon Boo-keun happened during the IFA 2017 and comes just a day after his press conference where he announced that they are indeed launching an “unrivaled” AI device next year. There are no other details available about the said device but Paliwal is confident that they will be able to outdo the current competition. They are currently on a “significant level” of joint research and development but other than that, there is nothing specific as of yet.

We can expect a complete platform where home appliances and mobile devices will eventually be connected, creating a grand AI ecosystem. Paliwal will be visiting Seoul in October for more meetings with Samsung top officials. This will be the first of many projects between the two companies, and people expect the next one will be car-related since that is one of Harman’s specialties.

During Yoon’s press conference the previous day, he also expressed “devastation” over the absence of Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of the Samsung Group, who has been sentenced to five years in prison on corruption charges.

VIA: Korea Herald