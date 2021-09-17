Harman is a name known for its audio technology. People easily say Harman Kardon audio. In recent years, it has since been associated with Samsung as the top mobile OEM owns the sub-brand. Not many people know this but Harman is also associated with Internet of Things products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected car systems. Audiophiles know that when Harman has worked on a device or a system, it is reliable. The Harman team has partnered with InfinityLab to come up with new power accessories that are sustainable.

HARMAN has announced these non-audio products that can be ideal for those people always on-the-go. The power accessories have been made with sustainability. The products are made from 90% recycled plastic.

The line includes power bands, speakerphone, wireless stands, and eco-friendly wall chargers. The series also has Lightning, USB-A, and USB-C cable woven from recycled polyester yarn as described. There is a new charger that allows smart power distribution and supports Power Delivery 3.0. It is made with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology that allowed a smaller form factor.

Harman International’s Senior Director of Innovation Richard Metcalfe said, “HARMAN is thrilled to add InfinityLab to its robust roster of innovative brands, and enter the tech accessory category. A more eco-friendly charging option in a variety of portable designs is what today’s conscious and busy consumer demands, and we’re excited to now offer power accessories in our product lineup.”

There is also the InfinityLab ClearCall portable USB and Bluetooth speakerphone. The device allows charging and high-quality voice calls as made possible by noise-cancelling tech and four mics.

These InfinityLab products are now listed on Amazon and InfinityLab.com. The lineup includes InfinityLab GaN Wall Chargers ($19.95 to $49.95), Built-in Cable Power Banks ($49.95 to $69.95), Wireless Power Banks ($59.95 to $79.95), a Wireless Stand ($69.95), a ClearCall speakerphone with echo and noise-cancelling technology ($129.95), plus InfinityLab InstantConnect cables ($14.95).