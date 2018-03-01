Google users may already have Hangouts and Allo to take care of their messaging needs but those who use chats for work or for projects probably need something better than what they’re offering. The Hangouts Chat app and service has been open for the Early Adopter Program for a while now but finally Google is releasing the stable version so GSuite users will now be able to use it as a communication tool within their organization and integrate it with other Google and supported third-party products.

Hangouts Chat is designed to compete with popular organization communication tools like Slack, Facebook Workplace, Hipchat, etc. You can have group conversations and direct message specific people in your workplace as well. It uses threaded conversations, you can track progress of your projects, and you can follow up tasks from your teammates or employees. It can also easily work with your other GSuite apps like Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Hangouts Meet, and search.

It also uses artificial intelligence to make working on it supposedly faster. You can work with 25 bots for your workflow and also to manage supported third-party apps. For example the Google Drive bot will tell you when someone shares a file with you or when someone comments on a document. Some third-party apps that have already created bots include those that deal with CRM, Human Resources, Accounting, Productivity, etc.

If your company uses GSuite, simply go to chat.google.com on your browser to access Hangouts Chat or download the app on your desktop and mobile device. It will start rolling out in the next 7 days.

