Someone apparently had a little too much time on his hands and an old rotary phone lying around to play with. A Redditor posted about his experiment of putting a Google Home Mini inside his phone which allows you to hang up on your Google Assistant when you feel like it. The audio will not sound great of course and the rotary dial itself is practically useless, but it is a pretty interesting thing to have lying around, especially for those who are old enough to know what a rotary phone is.

Redditor Movieman_75 posted his DIY project but didn’t really explain how he was able to do it. All he shares is how it works. Well, sort of. After the Google Home Mini was put inside of an old rotary phone, you’ll be able to use the phone’s speakers as your, well, speakers, so the music will not sound as amazing of course. The trigger word is still “Hey Google” and it is still routed through the smart speaker’s microphones.

After the command starts, the audio is then routed through the handset. After you say “Hey Google, play me some music”, it will then trigger your default music player and start playing through the handset. If you want it to stop playing music or to stop with any command you’ve given, all you have to do is hang up. If you’re playing music, it will temporarily stop it but once you pick up the phone, it starts playing again.

The Redditor says that he was able to use the switch that the phone actually uses to detect whether it’s being picked up or out down. He is hoping that eventually, he can use that same switch to turn off the microphone. There’s something really satisfying about slamming down the phone that a generation brought up on cellphones will never experience. So this is probably one chance to do so.

Otherwise, this device is pretty useless and is simply there for nostalgic reasons. One commenter said that “this is stupid” and in the next breath, they want something like this. Hopefully, the original poster will share his “secret” in setting up this DIY project.