One of the great things about this year’s Samsung flagship devices is that you can connect it to the Samsung DeX, a dock that allows you to connect your phablet to your desktop or monitor. If you need a mobile office suite that is not from Google or Microsoft, the Hancom Office Mobile is now available for your Galaxy Note 8 with support for DeX of course. The apps also compatible with the usual ones that you use (Word, Excel, Powerpoint) so that you can work seamlessly across devices and even office suite platforms.

Hancom Office Mobile is actually pre-installed in some variants of the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the recently released Galaxy Note 8 as part of the software developer’s partnership with the South Korean OEM. The suite includes several apps for word processing, spreadsheet calculation, and presentation graphics. So if you or any of your colleagues use Microsoft Suite or Google Drive suite, you will still be able to exchange and read documents.

Since it is optimized with DeX, you can easily switch from your mobile device to a larger external monitor and vice versa. You can work with a keyboard, a mouse, and the aforementioned monitor, to interact with the files that you create, edit, or read on your mobile device and on the web.

You can download the DeX-optimized Hancom Office Mobile suite on your supported Galaxy device for free from the Samsung Galaxy apps. It will eventually be available for other Android devices later this year.

