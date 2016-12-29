Gone are the days when all we expected from a coat or jacket is to keep us warm during the winter. With the advent of all kinds of technologies, it is now possible to give even more functionalities to the things we wear on our body in order to keep us connected to our gadgets. A Kickstarter campaign was started for the Hallam New York Smart Jacket 2.0, and it looks like people are really looking for smarter wear as evidenced by the support and backers it has received.

Basically the developers are calling it “the world’s most advanced jacket” for those who are often traveling, working outdoors, or even just lounging around the house during winter and being too comfortable in your bed (also, lazy) to even pick up your phone. The jacket comes in three styles: Hoodie, for just lounging or hanging around, Varsity Jacket for the more sports-minded, and the Wool Jacket for the more fashionable ones. There are also four types of jackets, based on functions: Basic (18 functions), Smart Jacket (best for heavy smartphone users), Workout Jacket (has LED FLICKER to keep runners safe), and Travel Jacket (has additional functions for travelers).

The main functions of the jacket includes a mixture of the analog and the digital. For the more “normal” functions, there is a neck pillow and sleep shade, a ventilation zipper, and built-in gloves. But for the smart part of it, you have a built-in earphone cable, push notifications, GPS tracking, music controls, selfie button, safety LED flicker, auto-mute pocket, auto-share contact, auto-connect favorites, auto-music playing, and of course even phone charging. These different functions are available depending on the type of jacket you get.

Their Kickstarter page has different videos to see how each of these would work out. They’ve already reached more than $300,000 (original goal was just $5,000) and you still have 26 days to go. The jacket prices range from $79 – $299, depending on style and type.

SOURCE: Kickstarter