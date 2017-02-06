If Donovan Romero-Brathwaite had been a normal 10-year-old, his whimsical concept for a mobile game would have resulted in a laugh and a pat on the shoulder from his parents. But being the son of game designers Brenda Romero, who worked on Wizardry, and John Romero, one of the people behind Doom, changes everything. That means “Gunman Taco Truck” is now a reality.

Brenda Romero said in an interview that Donovan came up with the idea while learning to code with his stepfather, John. Donovan described his idea for Gunman Taco Truck which involved a heavily armored and weaponized taco truck fighting mutants in the apocalypse. The Romeros decided to tap a few friends and go with the concept, and now the game is here.

Imagine being the last Mexican in the apocalypse, and while you want to feed the survivors some tasty tacos, you will have to arm your taco truck to survive. Donovan came up with a majority of the elements and weapons, and the team set themselves to digitizing Donovan’s creations.

The game is now available at the Play Store. It’s free to download, with the requisite IAPs. It has around 5,000 downloads now, and a lot of people are saying good things about the game. Check it out at the download link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store