When you’re chatting with your friends on Messenger about all of your new musical discoveries, don’t you wish you could create a new playlist from there instead of doing it manually and switching from one app to the other? Well if you’re all on Spotify (actually, even if you’re not all there), you can now do so. The music streaming giant is introducing Group Playlists for Messenger so you can collaborate on a musical experience from just within your Messenger app.

With this new tool, you’ll be able to create that dance playlist for your next party or prepare for your upcoming road trip musically or just share all your new musical discoveries. Actually, you can already create Group Playlists on Spotify for sometime now, but if you and your friends always chat on Messenger, then it removes a few steps in the process as you can build this playlist from there without having to open your Spotify app.

From your group chat in Messenger, tap the plus sign in your text input then choose the Spotify Extension. Tap on the Create Group Playlist button and then give it a name. Choose the Send to or Send to Group button then you and your friends can start adding songs. You can choose a song from the recommendations or search for a song by title. Keep adding songs until you’re all satisfied with the playlist.

The Group Playlists for Messenger is only available for Messenger on mobile and not yet on the desktop or web version. Some territories don’t have the Spotify extension yet though. But if you do have it, go ahead and start creating that most epic of playlists with your cool friends.

