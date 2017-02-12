There are already a lot of music-streaming services out there like Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music, etc, but probably Groove Music would not even cross your mind. But it’s still there and apparently millions of people have downloaded it and so Microsoft continues to try and improve the app for these users and potential new ones. The latest update brings new features that are probably not new for those who have been using other music streaming apps. Nevertheless, these are still improvements for Groove Music.

The update brings you the ability to explore the relevant artists, albums, and songs for any given, specific genre. This should make it easier to discover new artists that you would be interested in, given the genre. You can also play a radio based on the genre that you like, from the genre’s Groove Music page itself. You will also now be able to see and hear playlists that have been created by other people who have their playlist game on.

This is still a long way for Microsoft to have their Groove Music as the go-to music app of Android users. But if you store your mp3s on One Drive, then you will be able to play them on the app, and if you download them to the app, you can even play them when you’re offline. The music streaming part however comes with a subscription service of course, just like other similar apps.

You can update your Groove Music app from its Google Play page. The update also brings the usual bug fixes.