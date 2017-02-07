We can’t get enough of puzzle platformer games especially if it’s from Noodlecake. Just the mere mention of Noodlecake is enough to make you get excited about the new games available on the Play Store because most of them are fun, well-thought of, and highly addicting. Gravity Duck Islands is a new adventure where you need to travel across four islands.

Okay, so by now you can see this is like any other platformer game. Gravity Duck defies gravity here so don’t be surprised if you’ll see the character move while upside down. It’s a puzzle platforming game that will take you back to your childhood, letting you to remember old games.

Feel free to walk on walls and ceiling by flipping gravity. If you need more abilities, you are free to jump, float, and teleport. In all those four environments, there are a total of 80 levels of tricky puzzles. You can also check case slaves and Google Play Games Achievements.

As you control your duck in different levels, bear in mind that flapping your wings to change your gravity can be useful. Just try to reach and get to the safe zone at the end of each classic.

Download Gravity Duck Islands from the Google Play Store