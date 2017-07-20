A lot of people keep gratitude journals where they write down the things they’re grateful for, ideally, every day. But for those who have more of a digital disposition, it would be nice to have an app where you can store those thoughts and even have accompanying photos. Well there are several apps out there where you can do that, and one of them is Gratus. It is as simple as its name and description, but can be useful for those who want something like this without the bells and whistles.

Latching on the idea (supported by mental health professionals!) that being grateful is associated with happiness and good mental health, the app brings you a simple interface where you can post daily about things you’re grateful for. It’s not a social network type of thing, but really more for yourself. If you do want to share it to any of your social networks, then you can do it with your native sharing options.

You can also add pictures to your gratitude post to make it more memorable. You will also need to put a tag on it for better organization once you have lots of posts already. You can sort it by date or by likes or by tags. If you want to do more, like add a passcode (or fingerprint unlock, if your device supports it) or to get a daily reminder to post (and you can set what time), then you will have to make an in-app purchase.

But otherwise, if you’re happy with the basics, you can download Gratus from the Google Play Store for free.