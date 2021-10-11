The word about the Grand Theft Auto remastered edition had been around in leaks for some time, and finally we have something official to exult. Rockstar Games has publically announced the existence of the remake, and it will come in the form of “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.” The package will be loaded with HD remakes of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas – something that we all will rejoice; the millennial crowd in particular. The release of this package coincides with the 20th anniversary of GTA 3’s original release on PS 2 which is not surprising at all.

Rockstar Games have confirmed that the trilogy will land on the PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation, and even on the Nintendo Switch platform later this year. Mobile gamers will get the taste of the HD edition as iOS and Android availability has been confirmed for the first half of 2022.

There’s no direct information on the details of the remaster, and neither there is any short visual footage to make any conclusions. Still, the mention of across-the-board upgrades like graphics bump-up and inclusion of modern gameplay elements is already getting the gaming community excited.

That said, Rockstar has explicitly mentioned, the classic look and feel will be preserved, just like it was on the PlayStation 2. For people like us who’ve grown with these games, this is the perfect chance to get a refreshing taste of the GTA’s classic series.

More about the remastered edition is expected (release date and pricing) to come from the game studio soon, and we are hooked to it keenly. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is going to remove the original versions of these games from digital stores from October 11, and the ones who already own the titles will continue to have access to them, unhindered.