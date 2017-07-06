Racing games are a dime a dozen these days. We’ve lost cost of how many games of this kind we’ve played and featured already. Some of them got us addicted but there are some that easily bore us. For the kids, they may try anything new like this ‘Grand Prix Story 2’. It’s not just a new racing game. This adventure is a simulation game that will also teach you all about team management.

Cars will go zoom and break records on the race track. As a team manager, who was once a champion racer, you can start by building your racing machine and training your mechanics. Your team can be the fastest in your league as everyone is expected to work. Choose your new car and select the course you want to finish. As much as possible, change your car for every course you will take.

Each vehicle and upgrade is suited for a particular track. It’s only a matter of choosing which one will go fast and past the checkered flag. To make things faster, choose a special fuel that will boost your machine. You’ll have the oponents eating your dust in no time.

‘Grand Prix Story 2’ will show the world how you’ve built the best crew in this racing business. You can continue on with the adventure whenever you want as game process can be saved.

Download Grand Prix Story 2 from the Google Play Store