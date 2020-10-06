This is the first time we’re featuring Grado here. The brand is a premium audio company that is slowly making a name in the audio industry. Its first venture in the true wireless earbuds game is here: the Grade GT220. This new pair of wireless earbuds deliver the signature sound from Grado but comes from a small, wireless form factor. The two earpieces can be charged via their own charging case. When fully charged, the pair can last up 36 hours.

Grado is remembered by audiophiles for its Prestige series and reference headphones. If you are looking for your first pair of wireless earbuds or an alternative to your already worn-out pair, you may consider this one from Grado.

The company said it has worked hard on the pair for several years. The designers didn’t want to deliver something that’s been rushed. This pair promises ‘vocality and depth’ even if it’s very small.

The Grado GT220 is described with neutral and musical midrange response without any coloration. The bass is excellent and definite while high-frequency is nature. Grado has spent a lot of time tuning and fitting the signature mini-drives for the headphones.

The pair costs $259 and is now up for pre-order. It will be available in the market by October 15. Expect the pair to come with USB-C charging, wireless charging, built-in microphones, multiple ear tips, and touch-based controls on the earpieces for volume control. Grado GT220 boasts of Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a 50mAh battery (headphone), 500mAh case battery, 20HZ-20KHz frequency response, and 32ohms nominal impedance.