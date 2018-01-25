You may be relying on your smartphone right now for your quick gaming needs but for others, they still prefer those handheld game consoles. There are many available models on the market but the Android devotees know that Android gaming can be at par with those systems we’re used to. You may have probably missed the GPD XD+ but this gaming device that runs on Android 7 Nougat OS, MediaTek MTK8176 chipset, and 4GB RAM is now ready for pre-order. The device also includes a 5-inch screen, 720p display resolution, and a 32GB onboard storage.

The handheld gaming system will remind you a lot of the Nintendo DS. The clamshell design is perfect for gaming because of the screen with the right size. The device features the standard speakers, analog sticks, and gaming buttons. You can place your order for one on Gearbest or Geekbuying among the select stores where the $210 gaming device will be available.

The GPD XD+ is a follow up to the old GPD XD. The company upgraded the product with a new processor because the Rockchip RK3288 processor was already discontinued. It now uses MTK8176 chip and double the RAM. The GPD XD+ is said to be just a minor update but the GPD X2 is rumored to be in the works already.

VIA: Liliputing