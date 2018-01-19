So you’ve got your new GoPro Fusion. You should be excited but unfortunately, it’s not compatible with Android at launch. That changes now as the GoPro team just announced the Fusion works with Android. No doubt the Fusion is one powerful action camera today. The GoPro name never fails and this Fusion is no different with the top-notch image quality it offers. The Fusion also delivers state-of-the-art stitching and the best 5.2K30 and 3K60 spherical video resolutions as described.

The action cam won’t be as effective without the compatible GoPro app. You need it so you can adjust the settings, view images, and mainly manage the whole GoPro experience. This time, your Fusion is now supported which means you can access data from the Fusion right on your Android phone.

Note that not all smartphones can work with full compatibility with Fusion. Here are just some of the models you can use the Fusion with: Asus ZenFone AR, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30, Motorola Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z2 Force, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, and ZTE Axon 7.

The Fusion should work with the GoPro app on any of the phones listed above but sharing of 360-degree videos isn’t supported yet. You can share 360-degree photos only for now. Note that some devices like the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are only fully compatible with Android in specific regions.

Download GoPro from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: GoPro