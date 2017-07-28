When you first got your GoPro camera, you were probably so excited that immediately after a trip or event, you would immediately sort through all your photos and videos and then edit them into a “short film”. But eventually, the untouched media eventually gathered “digital dust in your camera, smartphone, or cloud. GoPro knows this very well and so they have now released a new feature to their companion app for the HERO5 cameras called QuickStories so that those awesome photos and footage will not go to waste.

Basically, what it does is to get your recently uploaded footage and then create a ready-to-share video so that your friends will not have to wait for 3 months before you are able to edit and upload a video about your trip. It will even have background music, filters, and effects, which you can edit if you have a quick 5 minutes to do so. You can also add short text should you need to label it or something. You can also use slow motion effects if it calls for it. You can adjust the total video length, and other customization options.

Since this is all happening on your smartphone already, you can also add videos that are stored on your phone, even if they weren’t taken with a GoPro. And while you can edit and customize your QuickStory, don’t overthink or overdo it, because the point of this feature is to make it as painless (and as quick) as possible.

The QuickStory feature is available for HERO5 Black and HERO5 Session users. You can download the new GoPro app from the Google Play Store but if you already have it, update to the latest version.

