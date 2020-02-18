The Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5 XL aren’t due until the fourth quarter of the year but we have started discussing the tech giant’s 2020 flagship phone series. There will still be the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL mid-rangers though. The duo will be introduced most likely at the Google I/O 2020. The Pixel 5 series is important because it is supposed to be a major improvement of the Pixel 4 line. We’ve mentioned the Pixel 5 a few times here since some “fishy” code–Redfin and Bramble–were sighted.

The latest information we have is another mention of the Pixel 5 in where else—the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). We always say it is never too early for rumors, speculations, and leaks so any kind of info about a major gadget is welcome.

The AOSP is a great source for details that may be otherwise not visible to most people. Only developers can understand the code but “Pixel 5” was outright mentioned–no codename. Listed there is the Pixel 5 on a note for a code change for the Android Linux kernel.

Here is the mention: “Bounds sanitizer in arch/arm64/kernel/cpufeature.c makes image unbootable for Pixel 4 at 4.14 kernel. I didn’t have a chance to test it on Pixel 5 with 4.19, and preemptively disabling UBSan there now to ensure bootability.”

There is a note on disabling the optimization to C code known as UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer (UBSan). We are not sure what the “Pixel 5 with 4.19″ and “Pixel 4 at 4.14” mean but it could be the Linux kernel version numbers Qualcomm usually provides. Expect more related information will be spotted and then leaked. We’ll be watching.