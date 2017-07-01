In countries where Internet connection is stable and not so expensive, managing your device’s data consumption is not that problematic. But for some of the emerging markets in the rest of the world, that is a big concern. That’s why Google is experimenting with a new app called Triangle, which gives users granular control over the data consumption, including blocking some apps from being used in case you’re in danger of eating up all your allotted data for the month.

The app is currently being tested in the Philippines but if successful, will probably be released in other countries as well. It can give you basic things like viewing your current data balance and also seeing which apps are eating up most of your bandwidth. And if you really are down to your last few gigabytes, then you can block some data hungry apps from being used, until your allocation has been refreshed again.

A few years back, Google introduced the Data Saver functionality on their Chrome browser and even some devices have built-in data saver controls like the Google Pixel devices. But with Triangle, you will be able to have more control over individual apps. You can even customize how long you will allow each app to use data, anytime from 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or “Always”.

For now, Triangle is being tested out in the Philippines. No details yet as to when this will be available to the rest of the markets. But if you’re there, then try the app out as you can get it for free from the Google Play Store.

