You may have forgotten about it but Google launched the Safe Browsing ten years ago in an effort to fight against malware. It was one of the earliest anti-malware solutions for users who want and deserve safe and secure browsing. It’s that warning you see whenever a new site is being visited. Google asks you that a website may be harmful to your computer so you need to think twice about accessing it or downloading something.

It’s been a decade since the Safe Browsing warning was first served to the users. The feature has evolved over the years from desktop computers to laptops to smartphones and then tablets. We’re more concerned with mobile browsing and we agree it needs some improvements especially now that AI is slowly entering a number of areas in our digital and tech lives.

Safe Browsing also needs to evolve because malware and attackers have evolved the past decade as well. Over a year ago, Google proudly announced Safe Browsing has protected over two billion devices. Now the number has reached three billion. It’s now available not just for the Google search engine but for Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and some other apps like Snapchat.

Google is always on the lookout for websites and apps to protect, checking places that are probably dangerous. The main goal of Safe Browsing is to keep ads free from bad stuff and keep the search results always safe when from the search engine or the Play Store or Gmail. Now it’s time for machine learning to take advantage of Safe Browsing so it can remember not only information but also detect “badness” right away.

Safe Browsing will continually improve as technology advances. Google already said it, Safe Browsing will always be there.

SOURCE: The Keyword