Third-party apps like Tasker and IFTTT are particularly useful for users who want to automate some functions of their smartphones that may connect with switching on and off certain radios on the device. But with Google’s increased emphasis on security (rightly so) for Android 10, it’s getting harder for apps like these to have access. The good news is that Google has been working on a Rules feature to help you out, particularly in letting your device’s DND settings react to conditions. Now it looks like more Pixel devices are seeing this functionality.

Android Police says several Pixel users are seeing the Rules entry in the System section of their devices. It actually started making an appearance last year but now it’s rolling out to more users, across the different generations of the Pixel devices. However, the functionality is still pretty limited and is the same as what we saw last year. You can set rules based on WiFi and Location and set it up so that your phone will go on Do Not Disturb (DND) mode when entering or leaving.

Hopefully, later this year they will introduce more triggers so Rules can be more useful aside from just being an automated DND setter. The reason why Tasker and IFTTT are so popular is because they are able to set up so many features and triggers on your device so you wouldn’t have to do it over and over. For now, though, Rules is pretty much basic and is only available for Pixel devices anyway so it won’t be as popular or useful yet.

As Google prepares to publish the next Pixel update, some things that they will hopefully introduce alongside Rules are things like dark mode scheduling, cards and passes in the power menu, and even improvements to the Motion Sensor that is available on Pixel 4. We’re seeing some leaks on the improved power menu so hopefully, we’ll see that over the next few weeks as well.

For now, Pixel users should go and check updates on their devices and see if the new Rules entry is already available for them. It should be useful for those who want to DND their devices automatically when going into the office or even their house.