You would think that Google would start shipping accessories faster than it would smartphones, but in the case of its Pixel Buds, apparently not. The Bluetooth earbuds were announced at the same time as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL but they have only now started shipping to those who pre-ordered them. To be fair, they did say it would be released six-seven weeks after it was unveiled, but since we have the smartphones already, it just seemed like it took forever for the earbuds to arrive.

This is the first time that we have a made by Google wireless earbuds so people were quite excited to get their own pair. What people are looking forward to the most is its ability to perform real-time language translation through Google Translate. Basically, if you have your Pixel Buds on and your Google Translate app open on your phone, you will be able to hear the translation in real time from over 40 supported languages.

The Pixel Buds are not completely wireless though as it has a wire to connect the two buds so you won’t lose either one. The wire is wrapped in fabric and the loop size can be adjustable so it will fit securely in your ears and not fall off. It also has Google Assistant so you can ask for information or tell it to do supported tasks for you. You can also touch the right earbud so it can read you back the time and your notifications.

Some of those who pre-ordered through the Google Store have actually received their Pixel Buds already. But if you plan to order just now, all three color options – Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue – are already out of stock. No news yet when they will be restocking their online store.

