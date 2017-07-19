You may be currently enjoying the Phone app for your Android One, Nexus, or Pixel right now but the dialer app is expected to be even better as Google recently rolled out an update on the Play Store. From searching nearby places to sending spam alerts, the Phone app now displays a caller’s location when an emergency number is called.

The improvement is more of a practical move to help rescuers in the United States especially to identify a caller’s location. This way, responders will be able to know one’s exact location. Sometimes, mobile numbers are enough but the Phone app sending a user’s exact location will make response faster.

If you’re calling for an emergency service and are in the middle of nowhere, this feature will be more than helpful. Google also added improvements on call waiting so you can accept second calls and end ongoing ones quickly. Numerous bug fixes can be expected so you can enjoy a better Phone dialer on your device.

The Emergency location display is the highlight of this particular update and we know this app is one effective solution when an emergency comes up. Other special features of the app include the following: spam protection, caller ID, call blocking, nearby places, visual voicemail, and emergency location.

Download Phone from the Google Play Store