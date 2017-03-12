Even if you don’t want to buy a new Android smartphone, that doesn’t mean you can’t do something to make you feel like you have a brand new one. But some people have a hard time making up their mind as to how they want to customize their device. Google wants to help you out with that by launching the #myAndroid website which helps you figure out what kind of wallpaper, icons, launchers, etc that you want to put on your smartphone.

While of course you will have the same smartphone as a hundred or a thousand other people who bought the same device, you will be able to make it your own through customization “from the way it looks to the way it works.” In case you’re the type who doesn’t know how to make up their own mind, the site has a #myAndroid Taste Test to help you determine what kind of customization you would like for your device.

The site tells you what parts of the device you will be able to customize, like the Launcher which will let you “craft your home screen just the way you want it.” The wallpapers of course, both the home screen and lock screen can be changed as well, and you can even use live ones, or those with animated backgrounds, to make it more interesting. You can also change your icons and widgets, and even give your keyboard “some personality.”

The Taste Test is a bit long, with 10-15 questions but afterwards, it will give you recommendations as to what kind of customization fits your personality. They are also bringing out the #myAndroid truck for a spin in the real world so people can experience customizing their devices in person.

SOURCE: Google