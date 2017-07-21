Motion Stills was an app for iOS devices that Google released last year so that those who use the Live Photos feature can stabilize the short video clip taken before and after the photo. With the success of that app, Android users were clamoring to release a version of the app to the platform and now, their dreams have come true. Motion Stills for Android is now available and it comes with even more features than the original purpose of the original app.

The app basically lets you capture 3 second clips called, what else, Motion Stills. Just tap on the built-in camera to take these really short clips. The great thing is that it uses advanced stabilization and rendering technology so even if your hand was a bit shaky or someone bumped into you, it should be okay. You can turn these clips into looping GIFs or just keep it as the original 3-second video and share it directly with your friends or on various social media platforms.

It has another mode called Fast Forward where you can condense a long video into a one-minute clip. So it’s sort of like a time-lapse but again it uses the stabilization and rendering technology to make it easier to watch and even more cinematic, supposedly. It uses an algorithm that calculates the necessary stabilization that is required through a low-res-texture map.

You can also combine different clips into one video by swiping to the right. You can watch your recorded clips in a stream or by flipping through them individually. You can’t add an already existing video to stabilize it, but who knows, maybe that will come in the future. For now, you can download Motion Stills from the Google Play Store for free.

SOURCE: Google